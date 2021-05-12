Advertisement

TAP Books moves to new warehouse

TAP Books
TAP Books(WBDJ7)
By Kate Capodanno
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Total Action for Progress is adding a new location to support its growing TAP Books program.

Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting event at the new TAP Books warehouse Wednesday morning.

The new location sits at the corner of 11th Street NE and Rhodes Ave NE and will help the organization receive, organize and resell used books.

“Basically it is a warehouse for people to drop off books and also this is where we scan the books and package the books for those people who want to purchase them,” TAP President & CEO Annette Lewis said.

TAP Books was previously sharing a space with Feeding Southwest Virginia.

The program launched in 2018 as a way to create jobs and bring in money for different TAP programs.

Lewis said since then, TAP Books has grown and was recently generating as much as $40,000 a month for their organization.

TAP Books currently employs nine people.

The program sells the books online and donates books throughout the community as well.

