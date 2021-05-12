Truck drivers in high demand

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - People who drive commercial trucks for a living are having to pump the brakes when they can’t fill their tanks due to the gas shortage caused by the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.

Meanwhile, owners of trucking companies say they’re struggling to hire enough drivers.

Steve Patton, the President of Watsontown Trucking Company, says he’s hoping more experienced drivers decide to come back to work, and he’s offering up to $6,000 pay raises as an incentive for new employees, so the company can keep up with demand.

“Prior to the pandemic, we might have been doing two to three loads a week, and we might be doing five or ten now,” says Patton. “You can’t have an economy open up and demands being placed on the supply chain like they’re being placed on this trucking company and then incentivizing people to not go to work, so that’s what’s presenting the challenges to us.”

Patton explains how the 81 corridor through North Carolina to Virginia up to Pennsylvania is a huge route for his company, so combined with the driver shortage, this comes as another blow to the industry, which has a domino effect on gas prices for the general public.

Folks at CDS Tractor Trailer Training say there are more than a million jobs on the market.

Their classes at Virginia Western Community College are filling up every week, but they can only accommodate 15 students at a time due to COVID restrictions.

Instructors say they’re getting calls every day from companies looking for more employees

“Everything comes on a truck. Without trucks in this world, without drivers, the world comes to a stop. We must have the trucks on the road 24/7. Especially with the pandemic going on. That’s where the medical supplies have come,” says Casey Booth.

Additionally, Patton says the closure of the Colonial Pipeline is already halting truckers on the roads, while fuel vendors, instead of using the pipeline, are now using trucks.

“We had one incident yesterday in North Carolina where they were out of diesel fuel, they had a tanker coming later that day, but we can’t wait, we had to move on,” says Patton. “The Colonial Pipeline being shut down and that being the main feeder for this route that we run primarily for our company, that scares us.”

Patton says his trucks use 400,000 gallons of diesel fuel a month.

With prices going up 20 cents a gallon, he says that’s 80 thousand dollars a month an additional expense to the company.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.