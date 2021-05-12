Advertisement

Va. to begin vaccinating those ages 12-15 for COVID-19 following federal approval

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Health announced on Wednesday the Commonwealth will be vaccinating individuals ages 12 through 15 for COVID-19, following federal approval of the Pfizer vaccine for use in adolescents.

According to a press release from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those aged 12-15 on Wednesday, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended the vaccine’s Emergency Use Authorization to include the age group on Monday.

“Generally, adolescents who contract COVID-19 usually do not develop severe symptoms, but they contribute to the spread of COVID-19. Vaccinating adolescents, along with the rest of Virginia’s eligible population, will help stop the spread of COVID-19 and make our communities safer,” said Dr. Danny Avula, Virginia’s vaccination coordinator, in the press release from VDH. “Getting this safe, effective vaccine means that these adolescents won’t have to miss school, sporting events or other activities if they are exposed to someone with COVID-19, taking another step toward getting their lives back to normal.”

The vaccination process for those aged 12-15 will be the same as for adults.

“In the Pfizer-BioNTech clinical trial with about 2,000 participants aged 12–15, the vaccine was found to be 100 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 occurring at least seven days after the second dose. It is typical for a new vaccine to be studied in adults first, and then to gradually include younger age groups,” the press release states.

For more information and to read the full press release from VDH, click here.

