Virginia gas prices up 11 cents in two days

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/AAA Release) - Virginia’s gas price average climbed eight cents overnight Tuesday-Wednesday, and eleven cents since Monday, in the wake of the cybersecurity attack last week on the Colonial Pipeline and a rush of drivers Tuesday flocking to stations across the state to fill up, according to AAA.

That higher-than-normal demand resulted in long lines at the pumps and limited fuel availability, and outages at some Virginia stations. The Associated Press reports more than 1,000 gas stations across the south reported running out of fuel, primarily because of panic-buying among drivers.

Colonial Pipeline officials say they are working toward restoring service by the end of the week. Some smaller lateral lines between terminals on the Colonial Pipeline and delivery points are now operational, including a line that runs from Greensboro, NC to Woodbine, MD.

AAA is reminding drivers there is ample gasoline supply in the United States; it’s just a matter of getting deliveries to stations to meet demand, and there is no need to panic-buy or to stock up on gas in portable containers.

“We advise against carrying extra gasoline in your vehicle – it is dangerous and can prove deadly,” said Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson. “Consider filling up when you have a quarter of a tank of fuel remaining.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.