Advertisement

Virginia gas prices up 11 cents in two days

Impact of pipeline shutdown is felt at the pumps
AAA Gas Prices-5.12.21
AAA Gas Prices-5.12.21(AAA)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/AAA Release) - Virginia’s gas price average climbed eight cents overnight Tuesday-Wednesday, and eleven cents since Monday, in the wake of the cybersecurity attack last week on the Colonial Pipeline and a rush of drivers Tuesday flocking to stations across the state to fill up, according to AAA.

That higher-than-normal demand resulted in long lines at the pumps and limited fuel availability, and outages at some Virginia stations. The Associated Press reports more than 1,000 gas stations across the south reported running out of fuel, primarily because of panic-buying among drivers.

Governor declares state of emergency amid Colonial Pipeline shutdown

Colonial Pipeline officials say they are working toward restoring service by the end of the week. Some smaller lateral lines between terminals on the Colonial Pipeline and delivery points are now operational, including a line that runs from Greensboro, NC to Woodbine, MD.

AAA is reminding drivers there is ample gasoline supply in the United States; it’s just a matter of getting deliveries to stations to meet demand, and there is no need to panic-buy or to stock up on gas in portable containers.

“We advise against carrying extra gasoline in your vehicle – it is dangerous and can prove deadly,” said Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson. “Consider filling up when you have a quarter of a tank of fuel remaining.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas pump
Governor declares state of emergency amid Colonial Pipeline shutdown
Of the five gas stations in the Roanoke area WDBJ7 checked with, only one saw issues because of...
Not a SW Va. problem, yet: Gas distributors watch fallout from pipeline shutdown
The back four acres of the 11 acre property that Jim Cherney bought back in 2018, is where the...
Old Happy’s site set to bring back flea market
AAA Gas Prices-5.10.21
AAA addresses fuel availability during pipeline shutdown
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
Gas stations report shortages as pipeline shutdown drags on

Latest News

Danville Expressway Ramp Fire
Big rig fire closes Danville ramp
Two baby North American River Otters turned in to the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center
Wildlife center treating baby North American river otters
WDBJ7 reporters named 2020 Associated Press award finalists
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
Some gas stations out of fuel, scramble on for new routes after Colonial Pipeline hack