Virginia’s rate of positive COVID tests falls below 4%

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 668,147 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, May 12, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 561 from the 667,586 reported Tuesday, a smaller increase than the 600 new cases reported from Monday to Tuesday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 6,832,156 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Tuesday, up from 6,789,297 Monday. 47.3% of Virginians have received at least one dose, while 35.4% are fully vaccinated. Wednesday’s numbers have not yet been released.

7,207,114 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Wednesday, with a 3.9% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from 4.1% Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, there are 10,934 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 10,919 Tuesday.

779 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 741 reported Tuesday. 55,390 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

