Advertisement

Virginia’s rate of positive COVID tests falls below 4%

(CDC)
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 668,147 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Wednesday, May 12, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 561 from the 667,586 reported Tuesday, a smaller increase than the 600 new cases reported from Monday to Tuesday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 6,832,156 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Tuesday, up from 6,789,297 Monday. 47.3% of Virginians have received at least one dose, while 35.4% are fully vaccinated. Wednesday’s numbers have not yet been released.

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

7,207,114 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Wednesday, with a 3.9% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from 4.1% Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, there are 10,934 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 10,919 Tuesday.

779 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 741 reported Tuesday. 55,390 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gas pump
Governor declares state of emergency amid Colonial Pipeline shutdown
Of the five gas stations in the Roanoke area WDBJ7 checked with, only one saw issues because of...
Not a SW Va. problem, yet: Gas distributors watch fallout from pipeline shutdown
The back four acres of the 11 acre property that Jim Cherney bought back in 2018, is where the...
Old Happy’s site set to bring back flea market
AAA Gas Prices-5.10.21
AAA addresses fuel availability during pipeline shutdown
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
Gas stations report shortages as pipeline shutdown drags on

Latest News

Dr. Katarzyna Ferry looks over at a dog named Wendy, who is being treated for a flare-up of...
COVID-19 pet boom has veterinarians backlogged, burned out
FILE - Then-Ethiopian Foreign Minister Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, left, speaks to Russian...
Panel suggests WHO should have more power to stop pandemics
1.1 million new registered nurses will be needed by 2022 to avoid a nursing shortage, according...
Nursing shortage due in part to healthcare expansion, more nursing opportunities
English Norman and her 12-year-old daughter, Jane Ellen Norman, pose for a photo outside...
Younger adolescents get ready to receive COVID-19 vaccine