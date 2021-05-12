VMI Cadet runs 24 hours for vets organization

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - It started quietly. Just a quick check on the time, and he was off.

But in the tight community that is VMI, William Duffy soon had a lot of company from fellow cadets, who joined him in his run around the parade deck.

“It was awesome the amount of support that has come behind me in this effort,” Duffy said. “I mean, it’s just astounding.”

They’ll only stick with him for a little while. After all, Duffy was going to be doing this for 24 hours.

It’s all to raise money for Operation Enduring Warrior, for wounded veterans and law enforcement.

“Take our wounded heroes, we call our adaptive athletes or honorees, get them out on different experiences in a way that helps them become more independent, more self-reliant,” said Brian Ugalde of Operation Enduring Warrior.

“I talked to Brian,” Duffy said, “and you know I was like, hey, this is something I want to do. And he was as fired up as I was. He was awesome. He was like: let’s get to it.”

And so, after a little training -- “I started off with six-mile runs, then progressed to eight-mile, then ten-mile, then I had one big run,” Duffy said -- and a little fundraising -- “We just passed five thousand, I want to say, two or three days ago; and now we raised it up to ten thousand dollars” -- he’s hit the road.

And the finish line? Well, that comes in the morning with what they hope is a big payoff.

“We’d love to have more people like him in every,” Ugalde said. “That’s for sure.”

