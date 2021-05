WDBJ7 reporters named 2020 Associated Press award finalists

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Four WDBJ7 anchor/reporters have been named finalists for the 2020 Virginia Associated Press Broadcasters Contest.

Ashley Boles was named a finalist for Best Sports Feature for her piece “My Heart Stopped.”

For our nightly Spanish Language Newscast on Facebook, nominated are Jane Caffrey, Kate Capodanno and Leanna Scachetti.

36 judges evaluated 531 entries from 37 news organizations in Virginia and West Virginia.

First- and second-place awards will be announced at a ceremony Nov. 6.

Congratulations to all!

