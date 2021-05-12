WDBJ7+: Stressed about filing taxes? Here’s what you need to know

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s tax filing deadline is approaching!

Stephanie Benson with the Virginia Department of Taxation joined us on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk with updates and tips for filing taxes this year. Benson reminds Virginians you have until Monday, May 17 to submit your return.

Virginia Tax strongly encourages everyone to file electronically and request a refund. Typically, Benson said, it would take four weeks to process an electronically filed form and up to eight weeks to process a paper return. But because of COVID-19 protocols, Benson said it will take even longer for a paper return to move through the system.

Benson provided some additional tips and information for filers:

As a result of this year’s filing and payment extension, no penalties or interest will apply so long as a return is filed and full payment is made by Monday, May 17, 2021 ;

$72,000 or less in 2020, you’re eligible to If your income wasin 2020, you’re eligible to file your taxes for free

If you miss the filing deadline, Virginia has an automatic, 6-month filing extension . No application is required. You also still need to pay any taxes owed on time to avoid additional penalties and interest; and

If you do need to make a payment , you have several easy-to-use options available including online, directly from your bank account; check or money order; and credit or debit card, both of which incur an additional fee.

