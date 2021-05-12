Advertisement

Wildlife center treating baby North American river otters

Two baby North American River Otters turned in to the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center(Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke is treating two baby North American river otters that were turned in last weekend.

They were found in Roanoke City in an industrial site’s parking lot, several blocks from water, too far to have gotten there on their own, according to a center spokesman.

The wildlife center says, “Although we see more than 160 species a year, receiving river otters is quite rare for us. These two baby North American River Otters were found outside their den, nowhere near a water source, and far away from any signs of parents—we suspect that someone may have moved them and dropped them off given their strange location of rescue.”

A conservation police officer turned them in after finding them “weak, hungry, and scared.”

