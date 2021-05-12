Advertisement

W&L and VMI prepare for graduation

Seats are set out for graduation on VMI's football field in Lexington, Va.
Seats are set out for graduation on VMI's football field in Lexington, Va.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - At the Virginia Military Institute, they already have the seats out and the stage is being set up at the football stadium for their graduation Sunday.

Recently, graduation was held indoors at the neighboring Cameron Hall, but this year they decided to go outdoors to permit more social distancing.

Next door, Washington and Lee University will also hold its graduation outside at Wilson Field. That will happen May 27.

