As gas supply challenges drag on, companies adapt

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For some drivers Wednesday: an all too common sight: bags over handles, notes on the gas pump. As the Colonial Gas Pipeline shutdown hit wraps up its fifth, and the company says, final day, suppliers like Foster Fuels are having to adapt.

“We are a wholesale distributor located in Brookneal Virginia, celebrating our hundredth year in business,” said Chelsea Harrison, Foster’s VP of marketing points out, in that hundred years, the company has had to develop more than a few game plans to navigate supply crunches like this, most recently during the major winter storms in Texas.

“We have a mission critical division that handles these emergency situations to fuel critical infrastructure in the event of a natural disaster, or an energy disruption like we’re experience right now,” she said.

The Colonial Pipeline shut down has presented a different challenge - one that’s requiring drivers to put in the extra mile.

“We have our drivers sourcing from all over. From Alabama to Greensboro, wherever we’re able to get the fuel,” said Harrison.

But all that extra travel time means delays become an issue.

“It’s gonna take you longer when you have to go instead of Virginia to Alabama to get some of the fuel,” said Harrison.

Harrison says the emergency orders that have come down from state and federal governments have been key in keeping the supply of gas moving, allowing drivers to work extra hours and carry more fuel.

“That has helped, to be able to run those long hours,” she said.

