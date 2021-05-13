Advertisement

As gas supply challenges drag on, companies adapt

The 7 Eleven on Hershberger became one of the latest gas stations to run dry Wednesday.
The 7 Eleven on Hershberger became one of the latest gas stations to run dry Wednesday.(WDBJ7 photo)
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For some drivers Wednesday: an all too common sight: bags over handles, notes on the gas pump. As the Colonial Gas Pipeline shutdown hit wraps up its fifth, and the company says, final day, suppliers like Foster Fuels are having to adapt.

“We are a wholesale distributor located in Brookneal Virginia, celebrating our hundredth year in business,” said Chelsea Harrison, Foster’s VP of marketing points out, in that hundred years, the company has had to develop more than a few game plans to navigate supply crunches like this, most recently during the major winter storms in Texas.

“We have a mission critical division that handles these emergency situations to fuel critical infrastructure in the event of a natural disaster, or an energy disruption like we’re experience right now,” she said.

The Colonial Pipeline shut down has presented a different challenge - one that’s requiring drivers to put in the extra mile.

“We have our drivers sourcing from all over. From Alabama to Greensboro, wherever we’re able to get the fuel,” said Harrison.

But all that extra travel time means delays become an issue.

“It’s gonna take you longer when you have to go instead of Virginia to Alabama to get some of the fuel,” said Harrison.

Harrison says the emergency orders that have come down from state and federal governments have been key in keeping the supply of gas moving, allowing drivers to work extra hours and carry more fuel.

“That has helped, to be able to run those long hours,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
Colonial Pipeline restarts operations days after major hack
Of the five gas stations in the Roanoke area WDBJ7 checked with, only one saw issues because of...
Not a SW Va. problem, yet: Gas distributors watch fallout from pipeline shutdown
Roanoke man injured in Sunday shooting dies
One BP gas station shows a pump price of $6.99 a gallon.
Gas stations run out of fuel, one charges $6.99 a gallon
Hundreds of New River Valley residents line up at the pumps after Governor Ralph Northam...
Virginia Tech economics expert: “Don’t panic-buy fuel”

Latest News

FILE - Ellen DeGeneres appears during a taping of the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," in Burbank,...
Ellen DeGeneres to end long-running TV talk show next year
Hundreds of graduates came back to their commencement on campus, one year after finishing their...
Virginia Tech’s 2020 graduates get in-person ceremony
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
Colonial Pipeline restarts operations days after major hack
(Photo source: Pixabay)
Chronic wasting disease found in Montgomery County deer