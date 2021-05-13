Advertisement

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office honors fallen law enforcement with ceremony

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office held the ceremony outside their building Thursday.
The Campbell County Sheriff's Office held the ceremony outside their building Thursday.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office paid tribute Thursday to law enforcement who died in the line of duty.

They held their annual wreath laying ceremony outside their office.

Fallen officers were honored as a part of National Police Week.

They also honored deputy Jason Saunders, who was killed in the line of duty in 2007.

“Jason, you will always be honored and revered as the wonderful person you are and Jason, if you can hear me now, and can see all these people here that are honoring your life, rest easy my brother, we will take it from here,” said Cliff Wood, captain.

Law enforcement from other agencies also came to honor the occasion.

