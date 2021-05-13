Central Shenandoah Health District to start vaccinating those 12 and up

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Central Shenandoah Health District clinics will start giving the Pfizer vaccination to kids 12 and up Friday.

Parents can get their kids vaccinated just like for adults, either by appointment or walk in clinics, but have to be sure that where they’re going is offering the Pfizer vaccination and they they come with their child.

”I think the key thing here is if you have an adolescent who is 12 and up, you’re going to need to actually sign them up and make sure you are actually on site to give consent for them,” explained the Central Shenandoah Health District’s Laura Lee Wight. “So if you come to a CSHD clinic, you will need to make sure you are there with your child.”

The health district is arranging for clinics with local school systems soon. For those, parents will just have to sign consent forms.

