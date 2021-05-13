Advertisement

Central Shenandoah Health District to start vaccinating those 12 and up

A vaccination is prepared at a Central Shenandoah Health District clinic.
A vaccination is prepared at a Central Shenandoah Health District clinic.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Central Shenandoah Health District clinics will start giving the Pfizer vaccination to kids 12 and up Friday.

Parents can get their kids vaccinated just like for adults, either by appointment or walk in clinics, but have to be sure that where they’re going is offering the Pfizer vaccination and they they come with their child.

”I think the key thing here is if you have an adolescent who is 12 and up, you’re going to need to actually sign them up and make sure you are actually on site to give consent for them,” explained the Central Shenandoah Health District’s Laura Lee Wight. “So if you come to a CSHD clinic, you will need to make sure you are there with your child.”

The health district is arranging for clinics with local school systems soon. For those, parents will just have to sign consent forms.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found after fire that burned Roanoke homes
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
Colonial Pipeline restarts operations days after major hack
Of the five gas stations in the Roanoke area WDBJ7 checked with, only one saw issues because of...
Not a SW Va. problem, yet: Gas distributors watch fallout from pipeline shutdown
Roanoke man injured in Sunday shooting dies
Customers go into Cucci's restaurant in Covington after it reopened after being closed for a...
Cucci’s reopens as founder still in ICU