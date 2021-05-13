Advertisement

COVID percent positive rate continues to drop in VA

Published: May. 13, 2021 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 668,726 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, May 13, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 579 from the 668,147 reported Wednesday, a larger increase than the 561 new cases reported from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 6,926,215 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Thursday, up from 6,876,455 Wednesday. 47.6% of Virginians have received at least one dose, while 36.3% are fully vaccinated.

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

7,222,688 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Thursday, with a 3.6% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from 4.9% Wednesday.

As of Thursday, there are 10,961 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 10,934 Wednesday.

748 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Thursday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 779 reported Wednesday. 55,440 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

