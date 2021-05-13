Dalton’s Landing Canoe Launch opens in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been years in the making and the moment has finally arrived.

The first canoe makes its way down the launch ramp at Dalton’s Landing Canoe Launch.

The Campbell County site has been in progress for years, but finally opened its gates Thursday.

“What it is is a recreational opportunity to actually have some river access where you can bring your kayaks, canoes, tubes, other watercraft and have access to the river,” said Amie Owens, Altavista assistant town manager.

Located just before Carter’s General Store on Route 43, the site is only a few miles from Altavista. Those launching from the site will eventually float into town limits.

The town acquired the property and wanted to use the site for a couple reasons.

One reason was for folks to hop in their watercraft and enjoy the river.

Another was to create an economic driver for the town.

“It impacts our restaurants, our stores, our gas stations, gives us the opportunity to let people know about Altavista as a whole as well as helping to build on our economy,” said Owens.

The project clocks in at about $480,000, funded in part by grants.

Now with nearly all the work done, Altavista is excited to see people float into town.

“It was just a good win-win for all of us,” said Owens.

