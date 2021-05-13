Fire arrested after search warrants at Christiansburg massage parlors

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Five people were arrrested Wednesday when Christiansburg Police executed search warrants at three massage parlors.

The warrants were the result of a three-month investigation into citizen complaints of illicit sexual activity.

The Christiansburg Police Department’s Vice Unit went undercover, with officers purchasing massage services as advertised by the businesses. In each business, according to police, during the legitimate massages, the officers, without suggestion or solicitation, were offered sexual services in exchange for an additional fee.

Police emphasize their officers always declined these acts, and no officers engaged in sexual activity with the employees of these businesses.

The investigation consisted of multiple visits to each location to ensure the offer of sexual acts for money represented a regular business practice, and was not an isolated act of an individual employee, according to police.

The business licenses of all three businesses—the Sunshine Spa (3225 North Franklin St.), the Spring Spa (2115 Roanoke St.) and the Oasis Day Spa (2150 Roanoke St.)—have all been suspended as a result of the investigation. The businesses are no longer allowed to operate in Christiansburg.

Arrested were:

Qilin Cai, 47, of Vinton... one count of operating a bawdy place in violation of §18.2-347 – misdemeanor

Youmei Yang, 43, of Christiansburg... one count of sexual battery in violation of §18.2-64.4 – misdemeanor, one count of prostitution in violation of §18.2-346 – misdemeanor and one count of operating a bawdy place in violation of §18.2-347 – misdemeanor

Hongling Zheng, 54, of Christiansburg... one count of sexual battery in violation of §18.2-64.4 – misdemeanor, one count of prostitution in violation of §18.2-346 – misdemeanor and one count of operating a bawdy place in violation of §18.2-347 – misdemeanor

Yumin Tang, 56, of Christiansburg... one count of residing at a bawdy place in violation of §18.2-347 – misdemeanor

Xeuming Sun, 57, of Christiansburg... one count of operating a bawdy place in violation §18.2-347 – misdemeanor, one count of operating a massage parlor with no massage therapy license in violation of Christiansburg Town Ordinance 12-44

In a statement, police said, “We would like to thank the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Radford City Police Department and the United States Department of Homeland Security for their assistance with this investigation. This remains an active investigation as our detectives continue to investigate the evidence recovered to determine if there is any connection to sex trafficking or other businesses in the area.”

“The Christiansburg Police Department recognizes that while activity like this is at times thought of as a ‘victimless crime’, that is far from the truth. These businesses are often linked to sex trafficking and their continued operation facilitates the victimization of many vulnerable members of society, often including those who seek to immigrate to this country in search of a better life but instead find themselves forced into a life of sexual servitude. For those reasons, we are committed to thoroughly investigating and working with our Commonwealth’s Attorney to prosecute crimes of this nature,” says Assistant Police Chief Major Chris Ramsey.

