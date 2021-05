TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews with Troutville Volunteer Fire Department tok about half an hour to extinguish a house fire in Troutville Thursday.

The fire was at a home in Read Mountain’s run area, according to fire crews, which found smoke and fire showing from the attic when they arrived.

No cause has been announced.

