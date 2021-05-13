Advertisement

Judge tosses lawsuit over Virginia state senator’s censure

(WDBJ7)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has sided with the state of Virginia and tossed out a lawsuit filed by Republican state Sen. Amanda Chase over her censure by the Virginia Senate.

U.S. District Judge Robert Payne ruled against Chase, a far-right-wing conservative often at odds with even fellow Republicans.

She filed the lawsuit in February, a few days after her colleagues passed the censure resolution on a bipartisan vote. It denounced her for what it called a “pattern of unacceptable conduct.”

Chase was seeking a declaratory judgment that the censure violated her First Amendment rights and wanted the censure expunged and her seniority restored.

