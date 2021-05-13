Lord Botetourt, James River students vaccinated for COVID-19 in school

BOTETOURT Co., Va. (WDBJ) - For many students, summertime brings a feeling of freedom. For 67 Botetourt County students, a dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine, as the school year winds to a close, gives new meaning to the term.

“You can do more stuff if you’re vaccinated. It just helps me feel more safe,” said James River High School senior Matthew Gentry.

Gentry and Lord Botetourt High School senior Arin Sparks were among the students who rolled up their sleeves Thursday.

“I’ve got some beach trips, I’ve got plenty of out-of-town trips that I’m going on, so I’m sure it’ll be good to have it,” said Sparks, who looks forward to a more normal summer.

“I can go see my grandparents, I can go hang out with anyone I want to really, and it just helps me feel more safe and more comfortable,” added Gentry.

That comfort level expands beyond the summer and into the fall as both students head off to Virginia Tech in a few months.

“They [Virginia Tech] said that I either get the vaccine or I’m going to have to be tested weekly, so I kind of just decided to get it. I’m assuming it’s going to hopefully get masks off soon, allow for people to be in classrooms without complete social distancing,” said Sparks.

Botetourt County Public Schools hopes to return to normal in the fall, as well.

With the CDC green-lighting the Pfizer vaccine for kids as young as 12, the school division plans to expand in-school clinics in the coming weeks. More details are expected to be announced soon.

“If we have our 12- to 18-year-olds already vaccinated, it will certainly be a great way to start the school year,” said Julie Baker, Botetourt County Public Schools’ director of human resources.

The students vaccinated Thursday will receive their second doses in school during the first week in June.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.