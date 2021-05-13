Montgomery County encourages residents to sign up for FCC’s Emergency Broadband Benefit Program

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County leaders are encouraging you to sign up for the FCC’s Emergency Broadband Benefit Program.

Through the program you can get a discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband service for eligible households, and up to $75 for anyone qualifying on Tribal lands.

The county has been working to increase broadband to everyone, but says those efforts are not worth it if folks cannot afford internet.

“This past year, I should say, has really brought it to the forefront of how important it is to be able to connect to the rest of the world when you have to stay at home,” Montgomery County Board of Supervisors Chair Steve Fijalkowski said.

The FCC said you can also get up to $100 per home toward a one-time purchase of a computer, laptop or tablet if you contribute more than $10, but less than $50 toward a purchase.

You can learn more about the program here.

