More sunshine today with a mountain shower
Highs remain 10-15 degrees below average for the next few days
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Frost Advisories continue this morning
- Minimal showers chances until late Thursday
- Warming up by the weekend
FROST ADVISORIES have been issued for several areas highlighted in blue through sunrise Thursday. Bring in and/or cover sensitive plants if you’re in these areas.
THURSDAY - FRIDAY
It appears our next chance of showers will come late Thursday into Friday morning. Even then, it likely won’t appear as widespread soakers. Instead, scattered showers which won’t put a dent in our rainfall deficit for the month.
Any showers taper off early Friday with partial clearing expected along with highs in the 60s.
THE WEEKEND
By the weekend, a southwest wind will help bring afternoon highs back to the 70s for many areas. While the weekend starts dry, there are still some discrepancies in the models regarding the timing of our next disturbance and shower chance. Upper-level winds from the northwest may throw showers toward the region late Sunday and especially Monday.
