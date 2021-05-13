Advertisement

More sunshine today with a mountain shower

Highs remain 10-15 degrees below average for the next few days
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 3:51 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Frost Advisories continue this morning
  • Minimal showers chances until late Thursday
  • Warming up by the weekend

FROST ADVISORIES have been issued for several areas highlighted in blue through sunrise Thursday. Bring in and/or cover sensitive plants if you’re in these areas.

Areas of frost are possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Areas of frost are possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning.(WDBJ7)

THURSDAY - FRIDAY

It appears our next chance of showers will come late Thursday into Friday morning. Even then, it likely won’t appear as widespread soakers. Instead, scattered showers which won’t put a dent in our rainfall deficit for the month.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds with a stray mountain shower.
We'll see a mix of sun and clouds with a stray mountain shower.(WDBJ)

Any showers taper off early Friday with partial clearing expected along with highs in the 60s.

THE WEEKEND

By the weekend, a southwest wind will help bring afternoon highs back to the 70s for many areas. While the weekend starts dry, there are still some discrepancies in the models regarding the timing of our next disturbance and shower chance. Upper-level winds from the northwest may throw showers toward the region late Sunday and especially Monday.

We'll see a good amount of sunshine Saturday with a few showers later Sunday.
We'll see a good amount of sunshine Saturday with a few showers later Sunday.(WDBJ)

