New LewisGale Montgomery procedure helps treat acid reflux

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Surgeons at LewisGale Montgomery have a new tool to help them do minimally invasive, laparoscopic surgeries – helping patients who struggle from acid reflux.

“I had two emergency visits to the emergency room here because I had this attack and I had never experienced anything like it before,” Bob James said.

James has been battling acid reflux for more than 30 years. He said the persistent heartburn and sinus infections were too much.

“You can treat that with medication, but progressively my medication was getting higher,” James said.

He decided it was time, and six weeks ago he got the procedure done by Dr. Amanda Reese.

“I think that sometimes patients think that they have to travel in order to have cutting-edge technology,” Reese said.

But that’s not the case in Blacksburg. Reese now sits at the controls to get the job done.

The cutting-edge technology helps her install a quarter-sized magnetic device that opens for food to go down but keeps stomach contents from coming back up. Before, she used to take part of the stomach to line the esophagus – but that still had side effects and a long recovery.

“It’s hard to convince a patient to do an operation that I’m not sure I would actually have myself,” Reese said. “Now, it kind of fills that gap and that void where patients have another option that doesn’t alter your normal anatomy.”

“After the surgery almost immediately a lot of those sinus issues went away,” James said. “I still have sinus allergies, but not to the point where it really incapacitates me.”

James is now off his medication and living a much better quality of life.

“I think the benefits far outweigh the risks of not doing the surgery,” he said.

Most people can qualify for the procedure after consulting with a physician and undergoing a series of tests. Reese says it’s just another reason why you don’t have to travel to get the care you need.

“You can stay close to home for your medical care and have the best care possible and if there is something rare that we think you do need to travel outside of the area for, we’ll let you know that,” she said.

