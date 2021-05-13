Photos released in search for Blacksburg mini mart robber

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg Police have released surveillance photos in their search for a man who robbed the clerk at a convenience store Wednesday.

Police responded to the Fast Mart Marathon store on Toms Creek Road late the morning of May 12, 2021. A man had shown a weapon and gotten away with money.

No one was hurt, according to police.

Police describe the robber as a heavyset Black man, 5′6″ to 5′8″ and in his early 40s.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to call Blacksburg Police at 540-443-1400, or remain anonymous by calling the tip line at 540-961-1819 or by emailing ciu@blacksburg.gov.

