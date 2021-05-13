Advertisement

Photos released in search for Blacksburg mini mart robber

Surveillance photos of Fast Mart robbery in Blacksburg
Surveillance photos of Fast Mart robbery in Blacksburg(Blacksburg PD)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Blacksburg Police have released surveillance photos in their search for a man who robbed the clerk at a convenience store Wednesday.

Police responded to the Fast Mart Marathon store on Toms Creek Road late the morning of May 12, 2021. A man had shown a weapon and gotten away with money.

No one was hurt, according to police.

Police describe the robber as a heavyset Black man, 5′6″ to 5′8″ and in his early 40s.

If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to call Blacksburg Police at 540-443-1400, or remain anonymous by calling the tip line at 540-961-1819 or by emailing ciu@blacksburg.gov.

