Regal theater in Lynchburg reopening Friday

(Source: John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx via AP)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Regal movie theater chain has announced Regal River Ridge in Lynchburg will reopen Friday, May 14, after being closed because of COVID-related crowd restrictions during the pandemic.

According to a company release, “Reopening plans include a wide range of health and safety measures that adhere to the CinemaSafe protocol and guidelines.”

The new “Saw” franchise film Spiral will headline the new movies, also including Wrath of Man and Those Who Wish Me Dead along with a full slate of additional titles.

