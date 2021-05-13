Two homes, vehicle on fire in Southeast Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS crews are on the scene of a fire in the 100 block of 10 1/2 Street SE.

Units were dispatched at 8:35 a.m. and marked the scene as a second alarm.

Two homes and a vehicle were on fire. Crews said two neighboring homes have also sustained heat damage from the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. While the homes were occupied at the time of the fire, it is currently unknown how many people evacuated and/or were hurt.

Firefighters are unable to enter the homes at this time due to a partial collapse.

The department said a large column of smoke could be seen from miles away.

At 8:35am, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to 100 block of 10 1/2 St SE for a fire. A large column of smoke can be seen from miles away. Units on scene marked it a #2ndAlarm. pic.twitter.com/3Y8HcbZHoQ — Roanoke Fire-EMS (@RoanokeFireEMS) May 13, 2021

