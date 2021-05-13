Advertisement

Sen. Kaine calls pipeline hack ‘one of most damaging’ of its type

By Pete DeLuca
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C., Va. (WDBJ) - US Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) calls the cyber attack on the Colonial pipeline one of the most damaging of its kind in history.

In a press briefing Thursday, Kaine discussed the attack, calling for better cyber security in the US.

He said he expects to see increased funding for that in the next defense bill.

“We’ve seen attacks on elections, we’ve seen attacks on financial systems, you can see attacks on GPS systems, but in terms of an actual, physical infrastructure attack, this has been one of the most damaging,” said Kaine.

Kaine also said the rush to buy gas while the pipeline was offline is further motivation for our country to move toward more renewable energy sources.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found after fire that burned Roanoke homes
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
Colonial Pipeline restarts operations days after major hack
Of the five gas stations in the Roanoke area WDBJ7 checked with, only one saw issues because of...
Not a SW Va. problem, yet: Gas distributors watch fallout from pipeline shutdown
Roanoke man injured in Sunday shooting dies
Customers go into Cucci's restaurant in Covington after it reopened after being closed for a...
Cucci’s reopens as founder still in ICU

Latest News

Judge tosses lawsuit over Virginia state senator’s censure
Winsome Sears
Sears wins GOP nod for Lt. governor
Republican candidate for Governor Glenn Youngkin focuses on the campaign ahead after winning...
Youngkin considers campaign ahead, after winning GOP nomination for Governor
The city has taken its first step toward increasing tax on cigarettes and tobacco products.
Radford City looks to increase cigarette, tobacco tax