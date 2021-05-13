VDH reacts to vaccinations for children ages 12 to 15

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health held a news conference over the phone Thursday about COVID-19 vaccinations for children.

VDH officials discussed how providers can begin vaccinating those aged 12-15 following federal approval of the Pfizer vaccine for use in children. Vaccinating children also means they won’t have to quarantine and miss school after an exposure to the virus.

“All of those provide really practical benefits, so I hope our communities will see that, be encouraged by that, and students and their families really take the steps to get vaccinated for themselves and their communities,” Danny TK Avula, a VDH Vaccine Coordinator, said on the call.

Pharmacies will now be open for vaccine distribution to children and some schools may start holding vaccine clinics soon with VDH.

