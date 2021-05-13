Advertisement

Virginia Tech researchers using “next generation” tech to study our brains

By Leanna Scachetti
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - What family do you know that hasn’t been touched by head trauma, mental disease, or drug addiction? That’s the way research Read Montague frames his research when considering real world applications.

Montague and his team of interdisciplinary researchers have a brand new way to look inside our brains.

The team at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at Virginia Tech Carilion has new brain imagining technology to use in their labs. Thanks to a $2.4 million grant from the National Institutes of Health, this technology can show us activity in the brain in real-time. But, more importantly, say the researchers, it’s more lightweight and mobile than other versions.

We spoke with Montague, P.h.D., Professor at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute and Director of its Center for Human Neuroscience Research. During the conversation on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk, he explained how the things they’re learning about the brain can have real world impacts for people with autism, dementia, stroke damage and brain trauma.

