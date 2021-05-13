White Mill development in Danville projected to generate $400k-plus in tax revenue

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - When Danville City Manager Ken Larking moved to the city eight years ago, the abandoned White Mill and Schoolfield sites were two buildings that stood out.

“You couldn’t help but notice these two industrial sites that were hustle and bustle, thousands of people working there and lot of things happening were empty dilapidated,” said Larking.

With Caesars set to break ground this fall on its casino and construction on White Mill starting this winter, Larking says the quick change was unexpected.

“I thought that we would be working to set it up for someone else one day to make these announcements, but to be able to make these announcements now and see it happen in a couple of years is frankly incredible.” said Larking.

Caesars is set to bring $5 million annually to the city in tax revenue and now the White Mill will add an addition $430 thousand annually.

However, Larking says simply having these buildings brought back to life creates a ripple effect.

“When you take a prospect in and show them all the great things that are happening in our River District, it means more jobs for people in our community, then more investment. It means more people want to live here; more people want to buy houses,” said Larking.

