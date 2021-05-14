7@four: National Kids to Parks Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This Saturday is National Kids to Parks Day and we have an event for you that promises good times, physical activity, creative expression, and a good dose of silliness.

Celebrate National Kids to Parks Day from any playground in Roanoke City, Saturday, May 15.

The game is hosted on the Goose Chase app as “Roanoke Day of Play.”

You and your team can play anytime from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Play for free with your family or friends, and you may win one of hundreds of dollars worth of prizes.

Watch the video to see Kait Pedigo talk about PLAY Roanoke Kids to Parks Day.

