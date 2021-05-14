Advertisement

Blacksburg gas stations are almost back to normal operations

State leaders say a full restart isn’t instant--- it will take a few days for gas supplies to get back to normal.(Janay Reece)
By Janay Reece
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s response efforts in to the Colonial Pipeline cyber attack continue.

Some gas pumps are almost back to normal operations after Colonial announced a restart Wednesday afternoon.

According to Gas Buddy, about 38% of Roanoke gas stations are without gasoline.

State leaders said in a recent update that drivers have to be patient.

They say a full restart isn’t instant--- it will take a few days for gas supplies to get back to normal.

One gas station in Blacksburg says they ran out of gas earlier this week but recently received a delivery.

“So we were able to get regular we’re out of premium and mid-grade, but right now we’ve been steady with our regular and hopefully in the next day he will get our premium and will start getting back to the normal pace of gas delivery,” said Tyler Snodgrass the assistant manager at Blacksburg Shell Gas Station off Main Street.

State leaders say they will continue to monitor the state’s fuel supply and distribution throughout the next few weeks.

