Advertisement

Campbell Co. woman arrested on methamphetamine distribution charges

Paula McMillan was charged with two felonies.
Paula McMillan was charged with two felonies.(BRRJ)
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSTBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Central Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force arrested a Campbell County woman Tuesday on methamphetamine distribution charges.

58-year-old Paula Jean McMillan, of Forest was taken into custody May 11 after an investigation found she had traveled out of the area to purchase large quantities of methamphetamine before transporting it back to Campbell County.

Multiple narcotic-related search warrants were executed in the county, resulting in the seizure of close to $30,000 in methamphetamine. McMillan was subsequently charged with two felonies: possession with the intent to distribute over 100 grams of methamphetamine and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

At the time of the investigation, law enforcement said McMillan was out on bond for distribution of a schedule 1/11 drug in Lynchburg and Campbell County Circuit Courts.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found after fire that burned Roanoke homes
Sunshine Spa Police Raid, Christiansburg
Five arrested after search warrants at Christiansburg massage parlors
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Police went undercover and later found three massage businesses offered sexual acts for money.
Neighboring business reacts to massage parlor ‘illicit sexual activity’ and police shutdown
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents

Latest News

Light showers chances continue through this afternoon.
Friday Midday FastCast
Poison center issues warning about siphoning gasoline
AAA Gas Prices-5.14.21
AAA: Relief coming for Virginia drivers with restart of Colonial Pipeline; gas prices up
Best of Hometown Eats
Best of Hometown Eats