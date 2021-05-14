Campbell Co. woman arrested on methamphetamine distribution charges

RUSTBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Central Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force arrested a Campbell County woman Tuesday on methamphetamine distribution charges.

58-year-old Paula Jean McMillan, of Forest was taken into custody May 11 after an investigation found she had traveled out of the area to purchase large quantities of methamphetamine before transporting it back to Campbell County.

Multiple narcotic-related search warrants were executed in the county, resulting in the seizure of close to $30,000 in methamphetamine. McMillan was subsequently charged with two felonies: possession with the intent to distribute over 100 grams of methamphetamine and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

At the time of the investigation, law enforcement said McMillan was out on bond for distribution of a schedule 1/11 drug in Lynchburg and Campbell County Circuit Courts.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

