Advertisement

Hospitalizations, new COVID case numbers down in VA Friday

WDBJ7 Vaccine Tracker 5.14.21
WDBJ7 Vaccine Tracker 5.14.21(WDBJ7)
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 669,219 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, May 14, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 493 from the 668,726 reported Thursday, a smaller increase than the 579 new cases reported from Wednesday to Thursday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 6,984,320 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Friday, up from 6,926,215 Thursday. 47.8% of Virginians have received at least one dose, while 36.8% are fully vaccinated.

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

Click here for the latest statewide rules regarding curfew, masks and public gatherings.

7,238,393 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Friday, with a 3.5% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from 3.6% Thursday.

As of Friday, there are 10,991 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 10,961 Thursday.

684 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Friday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from 748 reported Thursday. 55,467 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found after fire that burned Roanoke homes
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Sunshine Spa Police Raid, Christiansburg
Five arrested after search warrants at Christiansburg massage parlors
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
1-month-old Caleb Whisnand Jr. was found dead Wednesday.
Missing baby found dead in Ala.; father faces capital murder charges

Latest News

No vaccine, no job. Delta Air Lines lays out the law for future recruits.
New workers must be vaccinated, Delta CEO says
FILE - In this April 14, 2021 file photo, a Northwell Health nurse injects Local 28 Sheet Metal...
Fully vaccinated can drop the masks, skip social distancing
The CDC released new mask guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals, but there are still...
Mask mandate FAQs
Bill Maher, winner of the First Amendment Award, speaks to the crowd at the 26th Annual...
Bill Maher taping canceled after host’s positive virus test