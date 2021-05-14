Advertisement

Kroger stores will continue mask requirement

(WAVE 3)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Kroger stores will continue to require employees and customers to wear masks to protect against COVID-19 for the time being.

That announcement came following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control indicating it’s okay for people who are fully vaccinated to stop wearing masks and stop social distancing in many places.

A statement from Kroger:

At this time, The Kroger Family of Companies continues to require everyone in our stores to wear masks. We are encouraging and incentivizing associate vaccinations by offering a $100 one-time payment to associates who receive the recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. As we have throughout the pandemic, we are reviewing current safety practices, the CDC’s latest guidance, and soliciting feedback from associates to guide the next phase of our policy.

Additionally, we continue to encourage everyone to practice social distancing and frequent hand washing as well as consider the use of no-touch grocery.

Home Depot and Starbucks are among other retailers that will also keep the mask mandates for the time being, while such companies as CVS and Macy’s are reviewing their policies.

