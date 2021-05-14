Advertisement

Local Colors Festival celebrates 30 years on Saturday

An afternoon of free fun hits River’s Edge Park on Saturday!
Courtesy Local Colors
Courtesy Local Colors(Local Colors)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An afternoon of free fun hits River’s Edge Park Saturday!

Local Colors is celebrating their 30th year of Local Colors Festivals with food, vendors, displays, virtual performances and more.

The day starts at 11:30 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. The event is within the north area on Reserve Avenue.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found after fire that burned Roanoke homes
Sunshine Spa Police Raid, Christiansburg
Five arrested after search warrants at Christiansburg massage parlors
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Police went undercover and later found three massage businesses offered sexual acts for money.
Neighboring business reacts to massage parlor ‘illicit sexual activity’ and police shutdown
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents

Latest News

Courtesy Montgomery County Emergency Services
Elliston tractor-trailer crash closes 460E
The school system says staff will work remotely Monday "to conserve gas."
Lynchburg City Schools staff to work remotely Monday due to gas shortage
Gov. John Bel Edwards amends mask mandate to ease restrictions statewide.
Virginia lifts mask mandate at midnight Friday night
Roanoke's Gun Violence Prevention Commission is using grant funding to steer kids away from...
Roanoke Gun Violence Prevention Commission introduces ‘mini-grants’ to combat shootings among kids, teens
Signage for The Big Run.
Registration for ‘The Big Run’ 5K now open