Local Colors Festival celebrates 30 years on Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An afternoon of free fun hits River’s Edge Park Saturday!

Local Colors is celebrating their 30th year of Local Colors Festivals with food, vendors, displays, virtual performances and more.

The day starts at 11:30 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. The event is within the north area on Reserve Avenue.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.