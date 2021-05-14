Mill Mountain Theatre hosts first live production since pre-pandemic

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mill Mountain Theatre is hosting their first live production since before the pandemic. Their Young Audiences Series presents William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Middle and high school students have been performing outdoors on the Heights Community Church front lawn. Performances started last weekend, but you can still see another show Saturday, May 15th, at 2 p.m. or 6 p.m. or on Sunday at 2 p.m.

“They’re ready to get back to unmasked live performances, being together and seeing a show so this is the safest way we thought we could do it,” Victoria Buck, Director of Education for Mill Mountain Theatre, said.

The show is on a pay as you can basis and since it’s outdoors, you are asked to bring a blanket or lawn chair. If it rains, the show will be moved to the Trinkle Mainstage.

