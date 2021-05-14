Advertisement

Mill Mountain Theatre hosts first live production since pre-pandemic

Mill Mountain Theatre students perform outside for a live audience.
Mill Mountain Theatre students perform outside for a live audience.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mill Mountain Theatre is hosting their first live production since before the pandemic. Their Young Audiences Series presents William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Middle and high school students have been performing outdoors on the Heights Community Church front lawn. Performances started last weekend, but you can still see another show Saturday, May 15th, at 2 p.m. or 6 p.m. or on Sunday at 2 p.m.

“They’re ready to get back to unmasked live performances, being together and seeing a show so this is the safest way we thought we could do it,” Victoria Buck, Director of Education for Mill Mountain Theatre, said.

The show is on a pay as you can basis and since it’s outdoors, you are asked to bring a blanket or lawn chair. If it rains, the show will be moved to the Trinkle Mainstage.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found after fire that burned Roanoke homes
Sunshine Spa Police Raid, Christiansburg
Five arrested after search warrants at Christiansburg massage parlors
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Police went undercover and later found three massage businesses offered sexual acts for money.
Neighboring business reacts to massage parlor ‘illicit sexual activity’ and police shutdown
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents

Latest News

Meteorologist Ian Cassette revels in the first morel mushrooms he found.
On the hunt for morel mushrooms
Medina Spirit
Medina Spirit passes drug tests, cleared to run in Preakness
A wreath is laid at the foot of the sculpture of Virginia Mourning Her Dead during a memorial...
Memorial parade replaces New Market commemoration at VMI
Plant Looks To Lower Waste For Environment Conservation
Plant Looks To Lower Waste For Environment Conservation