More sunshine today with a stray mountain shower

More sunshine today

Isolated afternoon shower Friday

Long-range pattern turning warmer and wetter

FRIDAY

Friday begins with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A few more clouds are expected by the afternoon along with a slight chance of showers, especially in the mountains. Coverage should be isolated and amounts very light. Afternoon highs return to the upper 60s.

Isolated shower chances are possible Friday afternoon into Friday evening along/west of the Blue Ridge Parkway. (WDBJ Weather)

THE WEEKEND

This will be another one of those 50/50 weekends. Saturday will be more sunny, drier and warmer than Sunday. A southwest wind will help bring afternoon highs back to the 70s for many areas to start the weekend.

By Sunday, several disturbances will make a run at the area bringing shower chances back into the forecast. This shouldn’t be an all-day washout, but numerous showers should give at least everyone a chance of seeing rain at some point.

Rainfall amounts do not look all that impressive with models suggesting .10″ to .25″ through Sunday evening.

A more active pattern enters the region Sunday and continues into next week. (WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

The unsettled pattern will linger into next week with the highest shower probability Sunday through Tuesday. It will also be much warmer next week with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

We could certainly use some rain. Most areas are running 1″ or more below average for rainfall for the month of May. The latest Drought Monitor has placed Central and Southside VA now Abnormally Dry.

Central VA and Southside now considered "Abnormally Dry" but not quite in a drought. We need the rain. Most areas 1" below average for May. We're checking out the shower chances now on WDBJ7. #Lynchburg #Danville pic.twitter.com/sMZFxTDm5Q — WDBJ7 Weather (@WDBJ7Weather) May 13, 2021

