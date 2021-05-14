Neighboring business reacts to massage parlor ‘illicit sexual activity’ and police shut down

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Police shut down three massage parlors after receiving complaints about illicit sexual activity happening inside.

In an interview you’ll only see on WDBJ7, a neighboring business owner says they saw it all unfold right outside of their door.

After a three-month investigation police were able to arrest 5 people associated with offering sexual services at three massage parlors in Christiansburg.

The owner of a nearby business says for nearly a year they saw suspicious activity coming from one of the massage parlors.

In security camera footage obtained by the nearby business, shows on May 12 police conducting a search warrant at Sunshine Spa--- one of three massage parlors suspected of soliciting sexual activity.

“It’s gut wrenching. It’s gut wrenching, Yeah, I’ve watched it go on for almost a year,” said Jeneen Wilson owner of Primped 365.

Wilson owns and operates Primped 365 a permanent cosmetic company just a few doors down. She says they never expected anything like this to happen in her hometown.

“Every day I pull into work. And those women who were there from eight o’clock in the morning until between 10 and 11 o’clock every night, and I watched John’s going and out the back door, all the time. And there’s nothing I could do,” said Wilson.

She did the one thing she could do, tell police what they’ve been seeing for months.

“You’d see him in the car, they would never park in front of the business, they were parked like over there in the alley-- they’d park back here behind the place, the whole parking lot could be empty, at night, and they would park out a way out there in the parking lot, they would never park in front of Sunshine Spa,” said Wilson.

Police went undercover at the spa and learned two other massage businesses offered sexual acts for money as a regular business practice.

In a statement from the Christiansburg Police Department, Assistant Police Chief Major Chris Ramsey wrote:

“These businesses are often linked to sex trafficking and their continued operation facilitates the victimization of many vulnerable members of society, often including those who seek to immigrate to this country in search of a better life but instead find themselves forced into a life of sexual servitude.”

Police also noted, undercover officers did not engage in sexual activity with the employees of these businesses.

“I mean, I cannot imagine. These women being trapped in there from morning until late at night, every day, seven days a week,” said Wilson

Wilson encourages anyone seeing anything suspicious to report it.

“I hope that more people will speak up, we may see something going on like this. Are they suspected-- to, you know-- do a little their own investigation, and then be able to go to the authorities, with some facts and say -- this is what’s happening, and just lay it out for them,” said Wilson.

This remains an active investigation as detectives continue to learn if there is any connection to sex trafficking or other businesses in the area.

We will continue to follow this story as we learn more.

