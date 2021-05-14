New River Valley restaurant and farm team up to fight food supply chain shortages

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - Restaurants in some hometowns have been feeling the aftermath of the gas shortage and the pandemic.

Many having to pay more for their food supply due to fuel surcharges.

“Back when a pandemic started, we’ve encountered many supply chain issues and we’re still having those supply chain issues right now,” said Jerry Smith, the vice president of Roanoke’s Regional Restaurant Group.

They’re seeing food supply costs skyrocket and produce shortages.

“For example, this week, case of chicken has been going on market cost less time last year case of chicken was right around $65 Now we’re up to $165 and it fluctuates every week.”

This all while national food suppliers have to increase fuel surcharges.

“With our national suppliers, we always have to pay a fuel surcharge, to get the product to us from wherever it’s being dispatched from. Now since we have a national gasoline and fuel crisis that’s only going to go higher.”

All these issues causing restaurants to switch things up and buy a little closer to home.

“Now, it’s going to cost even more or triple--- just to get the products to us because of the fuel shortage. So working with local partners as we’re cutting away that fuel surcharge, because it’s coming within our local communities,” said Smith.

But one restaurant in Blacksburg, found a way to meet their supply needs until things gets back to normal.

“We are a market garden farm. We retail most of our products locally at the farmers market and with restaurants,” said Benjamin Harder owner and manager of Den Hill Permaculture.

Den Hill Permaculture is a local farm, working with nearby restaurants to fill the food gap.

“The chef can get exactly what they need for this week or this event and not have to over purchase,” said Harder.

Places like Black Hen Bar Blue now partner with local farms to cut down on costs.

“We outsource to our local farmers markets to see what they can provide us in bulk. And when we started having those conversations and those negotiations,” said Smith.

They say doing this has helped them cut costs and bring food straight from the farm to tables in about 24 hours.

“Prepared cleaned and packaged and delivered directly to chefs who then cook it and serve it to you. So it’s literally coming from our farm to your fork,” said Harder.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.