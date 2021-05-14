Northam issues flag order for Peace Officers Memorial Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam has issued a flag order for all United States and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday for Peace Officers Memorial Day.

The order applies to all flags flown over the state Capitol, along with all local, state and federal buildings and grounds.

The flags are to be lowered at sunrise and remain at half-staff until sunset Saturday.

President Biden previously issued a Presidential Proclamation to lower the United States flag in observance of the day.

