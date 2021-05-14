Advertisement

On the hunt for morel mushrooms

The elusive mushroom is back in season
Meteorologist Ian Cassette revels in the first morel mushrooms he found.
(WDBJ)
By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Botetourt County, Va. (WDBJ) -

The search for the morel mushroom is a rewarding process. It’s simple: you walk into the woods, keep your eyes peeled to the ground, and hope to come across edible gold.

Candace Monaghan is one of the many hopeful ‘morel hunters’, as they like to be called.

“So I always like to walk along,” said Monaghan. “Make sure I’m looking both side of the creeks or under the trees...”

As winter fades and temperatures rise, the search begins for the elusive mushroom.

Monaghan was kind enough to take me to her spot for a session of hunting. And yes, that is a big deal!

We weren’t able to find much, but it turned out to be a success for this first-timer!

On our hunt, we were able to find a handful of the Suessian looking mushrooms. The area had actually been cleaned out earlier in the week by Monaghan’s family.

Morel hunting is known to be feast or famine. If you’re lucky enough to find a place where they grow, you may be set for the season.

The growing season for the mushrooms can last until mid-June. As for where to find them? Monaghan says it depends who you ask:

“Streams and cedar trees. A lot of other people find them under elms and oak trees.”

The big reason there is so much hype about this fungi, is ultimately their taste.

A successful hunt that day led to a delicious dinner. A little bit of a soak, a quick sauté in butter and I understood what it was all about.

“It’s really good. It’s nutty, buttery and has kind of a...I don’t know it doesn’t really taste like any mushroom I’ve had before though actually, but it’s extremely delicious. I get it.”

My suggestion: Get outdoors and see for yourself!

