Radford Army Ammunition Plant looks to lower environmental waste

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Radford Army Ammunition Plant is looking to lower environmental waste.

During one of their yearly community meetings, the arsenal announced the Commander’s Environmental Stewardship Challenge.

Their goal is to reduce waste treated at an open burn ground by 50%.

Officials says their goal in 2021 is to reduce air emissions, water, and over all energy usage by making a few changes around the facility and sharing those plans with the community.

“It’s an opportunity for our us to share and be transparent with the community and let them know what’s happening in Radford and help build trust and transparency with our community partners,” said Lt. Col. Anthony Kazor the commander of the Radford Army Ammunition Plant.

During the meeting the arsenal also reported a diethyl ether spill. The sill happened on March 29th due to a secondary containment dike failing allowing ether to be released into the storm water system.

Officials report the incident was self-reported, fully investigated and preventive actions were taken. The incident has no acute or chronic ecological impacts.

The May 13th meeting was also Lt. Col. Kazor’s last as arsenal’s commander.

He served at the arsenal for the last two years.

The next commander will be announced soon.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.