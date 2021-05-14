Advertisement

Registration for ‘The Big Run’ 5K now open

Signage for The Big Run.
Signage for The Big Run.(WDBJ7)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Registration is open for Fleet Feet’s fifth annual Big Run 5K race.

The run is set for June 2 at Fallon Park, in honor of Global Running Day.

Registration costs $35, which gets you a shirt and race medal.

That money will go to Fleet Feet’s non-profit, Project Forward, which has provided more than $22,000 and a thousand pairs of shoes for local charities over the past eight years.

“We work with another nonprofits, we work with the schools to identify students or kids or adults who need good footwear, and we provide them with new shoes,” said Casey Lewis, Fleet Feet’s marketing director.

The in-person race will be capped at 300 people. There will also be a virtual race option and a free, Little Run for kids.

To register, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found after fire that burned Roanoke homes
Sunshine Spa Police Raid, Christiansburg
Five arrested after search warrants at Christiansburg massage parlors
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Police went undercover and later found three massage businesses offered sexual acts for money.
Neighboring business reacts to massage parlor ‘illicit sexual activity’ and police shutdown
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents

Latest News

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office held the ceremony outside their building Thursday.
Campbell County Sheriff’s Office honors fallen law enforcement with ceremony
A picture of Mary Woodruff and her husband James from the 1930s.
Family reflects on life of Woodruff’s Store matriarch
Boy Scouts of America preparing for summer
New RARA Executive Director Lindsey Perez inside the association's food pantry.
RARA gets new executive director