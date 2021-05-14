Registration for ‘The Big Run’ 5K now open

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Registration is open for Fleet Feet’s fifth annual Big Run 5K race.

The run is set for June 2 at Fallon Park, in honor of Global Running Day.

Registration costs $35, which gets you a shirt and race medal.

That money will go to Fleet Feet’s non-profit, Project Forward, which has provided more than $22,000 and a thousand pairs of shoes for local charities over the past eight years.

“We work with another nonprofits, we work with the schools to identify students or kids or adults who need good footwear, and we provide them with new shoes,” said Casey Lewis, Fleet Feet’s marketing director.

The in-person race will be capped at 300 people. There will also be a virtual race option and a free, Little Run for kids.

