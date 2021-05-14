Roanoke addiction recovery specialist welcomes changes to guidelines for medication-assisted treatment

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Within the last month, the Department of Health and Human services made it easier for more health care providers to prescribe a drug that could help people suffering from addiction.

One local expert on addition, Cheri Hartman, said on the WDBJ Digital News Desk that the changes could open up more resources for recovery for people living in rural communities.

During our conversation, which was originally recorded April 28, Hartman began by explaining that buprenorphine is a drug that’s been approved to help stave off dope sickness in people recovering from opioid use disorder. It’s a method addiction specialists like Hartman say are proven to help the recovery process far better than quitting an opioid altogether.

“”It does develop as other chronic diseases do and warrants medical diagnosis and treatment.” she said.

In late April, the Department of Health and Human Services changed its guidelines on administering the drug, opening opportunities for more people to prescribe it.

“This policy change will remove barriers to accessing the gold standard, evidence-based practice for medically treating someone with an opioid use disorder,” said Hartman.

It came as preliminary data suggests a large increase in overdose deaths during 2020.

Up until now, health care providers were required to undergo training to be approved to prescribe buprenorphine and they had to offer counseling services.

But Hartman says now, health care providers can apply for a waiver when they apply for permission from the federal government. The waiver would exempt them from training.

“Probably the biggest benefit of this policy change will be to those regions that are undeserved and especially rural areas where you have fewer waivered prescribers.” Hartman said. “There’s a sparce number of prescribers in certain regions and Virginia, throughout the country, so they are most likely to benefit form this policy change, absolutely.”

