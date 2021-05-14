State Fair of WV Announces 2021 concert series

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Get ready to ‘Shake Ya Tailfeather’ at the West Virginia State Fair.

Officials at the State Fair announced Friday that rapper Nelly will be kicking off the 2021 concert series.

Brantley Gilbert and Buckin’B Bull Ride will headline the final days of the fair.

The complete concert series list is as follows:

The 96th State Fair will take place August 12 through August 21.

Mac Powell & The Family Reunion and Shenandoah will play as free shows on August 16 and 17, respectively.

“We are extremely excited to announce the lineup for the 96th Annual State Fair of West Virginia,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “It’s been a long two years since we’ve had our gates open, but we are more than ready to get back to business.”

Tickets for all shows will go on sale Friday, May 21, at 10 a.m. and may be purchased by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or by clicking here.

Attendees may be asked to wear masks or follow other social distancing guidelines if mandated by the state at that time.

“We’ve learned over the last several months that the situation with COVID-19 can change quickly,” Collins stated. “We will continue to work with the state and our local health department on any and all guidelines that we need to follow.”

More information and bios for all artist may be found at www.statefairofwv.com.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.