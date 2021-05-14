Advertisement

Veterans raising awareness of toxic water at Camp Lejeune

(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A group of veterans is spreading awareness after they say they were exposed to toxic water at a Marine Corps Base and are not being compensated fairly.

If you drove past the Salem VA Medical Center Friday, you may have seen the group of Camp LeJeune Toxic Water Survivors campaigning outside the hospital.

This is part of a 12-state-wide push to try and spur Congress to support the Camp Lejeune Justice Act.

Different from the Camp Lejeune Families Act passed in 2012, this legislation would allow veterans and their families a chance to have their day in court, and sue for financial compensation.

Members say this applies to anyone who lived or served at Camp Lejeune from August 1, 1953, to December 31, 1987, and was potentially exposed to the contaminated water.

”We’re standing up today to let them know that Camp LeJune toxic water survivors need congressional support,” says Curtis Crawford. “We need senate support on our forthcoming bills. Because without their support, we’re history.”

Several members of the group say they’ve suffered from auto-immune and liver diseases that are not currently covered under the existing legislation.

If the illnesses were recognized, veterans and others who were exposed would then be eligible for health care and disability benefits.

