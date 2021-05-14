Advertisement

Walmart drops mask requirement for vaccinated customers, employees

By Ed Payne
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Walmart will no longer require customers or employees who are fully vaccinated to wear masks, the company announced Friday.

The decision also applies to Sam’s Club stores.

“Beginning today, vaccinated customers and members are welcome to shop without a mask, and we will continue to request that non-vaccinated customers and members wear face coverings in our stores and clubs,” a company statement said. “We will update the signage in our facilities to reflect this.”

Masks still must be worn where required by state or local laws.

Walmart said it won’t ask shoppers if they’ve been vaccinated.

Workers can stop wearing masks on May 18. Walmart is offering them a $75 incentive for getting vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found after fire that burned Roanoke homes
Sunshine Spa Police Raid, Christiansburg
Five arrested after search warrants at Christiansburg massage parlors
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Police went undercover and later found three massage businesses offered sexual acts for money.
Neighboring business reacts to massage parlor ‘illicit sexual activity’ and police shutdown
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents

Latest News

Voting sign
Will Virginia embrace ranked choice voting?
VA With Ranked Choice Method For GOP During 2021
VA With Ranked Choice Method For GOP During 2021
Delaware State University students got an unexpected graduation gift this week.
Del. university uses government stimulus to cancel some student debt
Show Outdoors For MMT Spring 2021
Show Outdoors For MMT Spring 2021
Local Colors Back
Local Colors Back