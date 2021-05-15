Advertisement

Christiansburg leaders break ground at Signature Park

The park will feature a playground for all abilities, four Olympic sized fields and much more.
The park will feature a playground for all abilities, four Olympic sized fields and much more.
By Janay Reece
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Plans for the new 63-acre Signature Park in Christiansburg have become a reality. The town officially broke ground at the facility’s site.

Leaders say this park has been in the works since 2013.

It will feature a playground for all abilities, four Olympic sized fields, and much more.

Town leaders say the park will attract not only local and national events but will help with economic growth.

The town’s park and recreation director says it is a dream come true.

“Just a great feeling to, to know that we’re moving forward. It’s been a long course, as I mentioned, eight years. But today is finally here and it’s a great day for Christiansburg, this is a game changer,” said Brad Epperley Christiansburg’s director of parks and recreation.

Phase one of construction began in May 2021 and is scheduled to be complete by November 2022.

You can learn more about the park’s amenities on the town’s website.

