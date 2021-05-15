Crews respond to fire at assisted living center in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS responded at around 10 a.m. to the 300 block of Hershberger Rd. NW for a fire alarm and found smoke leaving an assisted living center within an apartment.

The flames were put out within 10 minutes of dispatch and contained to the original apartment. Other apartments filled with smoke and were checked for extension with none later being found.

The fire was officially labeled under control at around 10:23 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still being looked into.

