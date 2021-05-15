Advertisement

Cucci’s Pizzeria founder dies at 68

“He came to Covington with his wife in 1977 and opened Cucci’s Pizzeria restaurant.”
Courtesy obituary
By WDBJ7
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - Victor Cucci, the founder of Cucci’s Pizzeria, is dead at the age of 68 after checking into the hospital over a week ago with COVID-19.

The Cucci family runs both Cucci’s Restaurant and Luca’s Pizza in Covington.

His obituary notes that, “Before coming to the United States, Victor served two years in the Italian Army.  He came to Covington with his wife in 1977 and opened Cucci’s Pizzeria restaurant.  He enjoyed spending time with his family and having them involved in the restaurant.  He was proud to be a member of this community.”

